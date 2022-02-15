ORLEANS–The Lake Region Rangers welcomed in the Peoples Academy Wolves to the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium on Monday night.
Monday night was also Senior Night, and prior to the game the team recognized seniors Connor Ulrich, William Thomas, Jordan Green, Landyn Leach, Carter Montgomery, David Piers, and Robbie Bowman before the start of the game.
As for the game itself, the Rangers would battle hard, but they just couldn’t quite overcome the consistent seven to ten point advantage that Wolves would have all game, falling by the eventual score of 54-43.
