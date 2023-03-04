BARRE–The North Country girls basketball team completed their quest for a shot at perfection on Saturday afternoon at the Barre Auditorium, as they rallied back from a first half deficit to defeat the Spaulding Crimson Tide 47-45 for the program's second Division II girls basketball title, second title in three years, and to complete the perfect season with a final record of 24-0.
It is also the second basketball championship for either squad in and division in North Country Union High School history.