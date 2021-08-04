Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre qualified for the finals of the 1500M race on Wednesday morning (EST) at the Tokyo Olympics. She finished with a time of 4:01:00, and is in a strong position to win a medal in the finals that will be held on Friday.
Purrier St. Pierre Heading to Olympic Finals in 1500
Mike Olmstead
