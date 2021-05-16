NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons came into Saturday’s game against the U-32 Raiders having played an eleven inning game against the Montpelier Solons Thursday that was suspended still tied at 15-15 due to darkness.
Having used a lot of pitching in that game, plus some injuries and Covid contacts keeping players unavailable for Saturday’s game, that meant North Country was a little short on pitching for their game against the Raiders.
The Raiders’ bats were awake early, and they would score four runs in the first en route to a 17-6 win over the hometown team.
For more, see the Express on 5-17-21.