ORLEANS–The Lake Region Lady Rangers played host to the Stowe Raiders on Wednesday afternoon on another of what have been a string of beautiful autumn afternoons.
The Raiders would get a pair of goals in the first half to take a 2-0 lead after forty minutes of play.
They would tack on another two before the Lady Rangers were able to break up the shutout.
Unfortunately it wasn’t enough for the blue and white, and the visitors came away with 4-1 win going away.
