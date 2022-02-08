ORLEANS–It has been a rough go of it for the Lake Region Rangers this season.
Injuries, Covid delays, you name it, the Rangers have dealt with it.
The blue and white had yet to win a game this season when they took to the court on Monday night to face the Lyndon Institute Vikings at the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium.
Having lost eleven straight, the number eleven would become a reoccurring theme in this game, as they scored eleven points in the first three quarters then exploded for twenty-one in the fourth to pick up their first win of the season by the score of 54-39 over the Vikings.
