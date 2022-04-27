PC

Paige Currier lands a 14'7" long jump to place 3rd in the event and top the current Division III state leader board. (Photo Courtesy)

LYNDON CENTER–The North Country and Lake Region track and field teams headed down I-91 to compete at a meet host by the Lyndon Institute Vikings.

Both teams had strong performances at the event.

For the more, see the Express on 4-28-22

