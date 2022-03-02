LYNDON CENTER–The 17th seeded Lake Region Ranger boys kicked off their postseason with a trip down I-91 on Tuesday to take on the 16th seeded LI Vikings with a chance to take on top-seeded North Country Falcons the following night on the line.
It would be a close game throughout, with the score standing at 27-21 at the break.
The Ranger came out and made it one-score game at 40-38 after three, but an 18 point quarter by the Vikings in the fourth would seal the deal, giving the LI boys a 58-48 win and a crack at the Falcons.
For more, see the Express on 3-3-22.