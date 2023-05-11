Rangers

The Lake Region Rangers will be hosting their first Strikeout Cancer Game on Saturday against the North Country Falcons. (Photo By Mike Olmstead)

ORLEANS–Any time you get the news that a loved has been diagnosed with cancer, it can immediately turn your life upside down.

When the Perron family, Shawn, Paula, Brady, and Parker, found out that their matriarch was diagnosed with cancer prior to the 2023 baseball season, Shawn, who coaches the Lake Region baseball Rangers, knew that this season could be one that is vastly different from seasons gone by.

