ORLEANS–Any time you get the news that a loved has been diagnosed with cancer, it can immediately turn your life upside down.
When the Perron family, Shawn, Paula, Brady, and Parker, found out that their matriarch was diagnosed with cancer prior to the 2023 baseball season, Shawn, who coaches the Lake Region baseball Rangers, knew that this season could be one that is vastly different from seasons gone by.
“I had a meeting with the boys before the season started and told them that Paula had cancer and that there would possibly be practices and games that I may not be able to attend,” Shawn said this week.
Faced with a member of their tribe in need, the Ranger baseball boys rallied together and suggested that one of their games this season be dedicated to the fight against cancer.
They proceeded to put this plan into action.
“The boys really wanted to get pink jerseys and on those jerseys the boys wanted to put Paula’s number #20 on every jersey, so we came up with a game plan to raise money, not only to get our uniforms, but raise enough to make a donation to a cancer foundation,” coach Perron explained.
When looking at the schedule to see which of their games would be ideal for their Strikeout Cancer game, the choice was easy to make; their game this weekend, May 13th, at home against their neighbors from right up the road, North Country.
The Lake Region and North Country baseball communities have long been intertwined, with players playing with and against each other throughout their baseball careers.
So along with the Rangers wearing their pink jerseys, the Falcons will be donning pink socks in a show of solidarity with their baseball brothers.
The Rangers will be selling tickets for a raffle where the prize includes 3 sets of four tickets for any Vermont Mountaineers game this season, as well as Lake Region gear.
“I am so thankful to the boys and coaches for being so supportive to both Paula and I,” said Shawn.
Not only will the Rangers be playing in support of their coach’s family, they will be looking to avenge an earlier loss to the Falcons back in late April.
Saturday’s game will kick off at 11:00.