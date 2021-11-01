HINESBURG–The 8th seeded North Country Falcons traveled on Saturday to face the top-ranked CVU Redhawks in a Division I quarterfinal match-up.
It would be a tough go of it for the Falcons, as the Redhawks took a commanding 3-0 lead in the first half.
North Country would get two back in the second, but the Redhawks, using the extremely physical style of play that they had in the first half, added another three goals to grab the 6-2 win and advance to the semifinals.
