Fans of North Country athletics know Reid Burke.
A 2006 graduate of North Country, Reid has been a longtime fan and supporter of the Falcons, and a few years ago in 2013 he decided to help with the athletic program by becoming a manager for the boys soccer team.
From there he branched out to the boys hockey team, where he was a part of the 2017 Division II Championship team.
When the team had to fold due to numbers, he decided to throw his hat into the basketball ring, and became the manager of the North Country boys basketball team.
He was at the helm of the managerial position for a couple of years, including last season’s run to the Division II championship game where the guys took home second place.
At first it looked like Reid would be returning to the Falcons, but he had a change of heart, and he decided to try his hand at hockey again.
Now Reid has headed down I-91 to take his talents to Lyndon Institute where he is back in the rink, this time at the Fenton Chester Arena, managing the Lyndon Institute boys hockey team.
We caught up with Reid to talk about the change, his new team, and a little more.
