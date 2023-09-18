Aiken and Poulin NCU LR

North Country’s Star Poulin (10) and Lake Region’s Annabella Aiken (12) battle for control of the ball during last year’s game at the Rangers’ home field. (File Photo By Mike Olmstead)

The North Country and Lake Region girls soccer teams will square off Tuesday afternoon at Jose Batista Field in Newport, kicking off two days of Rangers versus Falcons soccer match-ups. The boys soccer teams will face each other on Wednesday afternoon, also in Newport. Both games are slated to get underway at 4:30.

