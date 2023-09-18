The North Country and Lake Region girls soccer teams will square off Tuesday afternoon at Jose Batista Field in Newport, kicking off two days of Rangers versus Falcons soccer match-ups. The boys soccer teams will face each other on Wednesday afternoon, also in Newport. Both games are slated to get underway at 4:30.
Rivalry Renewed!
- MIKE OLMSTEAD, Sports Editor
