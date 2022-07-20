MR

Fifteen year-old Margaret Rivard added to her impressive list of swimming accomplishments last week when she completed the In Search For Memphre swim. (Photo Courtesy)

Check out our feature on Margaret Rivard in the Express on 7-21-22. Rivard completed the 25 mile In Search of Memphre Swim, and she sits down to talk about it, and a little more.

