NEWPORT–Coming off of a tough loss in their season opener at BFA St. Albans, the North Country Falcons welcomed in the CVU Redhawks for a little Saturday softball action.
A mighty wind was blowing all game long, which would cause havoc for both team’s defenses throughout the course of the game.
CVU would get out to an early lead in the first inning, but the Falcons would rally back, eventually knotting the game at 7-7 in the fifth inning.
In the sixth CVU would jump back out in front to take a 9-7 lead, but in the home half of the inning the Falcons would tie things up and then go ahead on a bases clearing triple by freshman Ariana Sanchez and that would be the difference, as North Country picked up their first win of the year by the score of 12-9.
