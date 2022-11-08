LS

Former North Country player Lizzy Scherer (holding left corner of banner) is a part of the Castleton team that won the LEC Title this past weekend. (Photo CSU)

The Castleton field hockey team filled the final slot in Sunday night's NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Selection Show, presented with a first round match-up at Tufts.

The Spartans earned their spot in the draw by beating Southern Maine for the LEC title on Saturday.

