The Castleton field hockey team filled the final slot in Sunday night's NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Selection Show, presented with a first round match-up at Tufts.
The Spartans earned their spot in the draw by beating Southern Maine for the LEC title on Saturday.
The Spartans faced the Jumbos back in 2012 in the opening round, falling 8-0. In the midst of a storybook season, the Spartans are in their fourth NCAA Tournament of the modern era. Their opponents have been Utica (2008), Tufts (2012), and Cortland (2013). Castleton looks to win their first NCAA playoff game.
The contest is set for Wednesday, November 9 at 5 p.m. at Ounjian Field in Boston, MA.
