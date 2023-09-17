NEWPORT–Riding a two-game winning streak, the North Country football team took to Veteran’s Field for the first time this season on Saturday night, as they welcomed in the always dangerous Fair Haven Slaters. The Slaters came out flying in this one, scoring on their first two possessions of the game.
The Falcons would rebound, getting ten points off of a pair of interceptions that they converted into points, but a late first-half touchdown by the Slaters would make it 21-10 at the break. Fair Haven would go on to score three more times in the second half, while shutting out the North Country offense en route to a 42-10 win. For the full story, see the Express on 9-18-23.