JAY–The North Country snowboarding Falcons once again played host at their second competition of the year at Jay Peak.
After a double Giant Slalom comp the first time around, the riders engaged in a double Rail Jam/Slopestyle event on Wednesday, meaning that they did each event twice.
The North Country girls were in classic form, sweeping all four events on the day, with Haley Goff taking home first place in each event.
The boys team results were not available as of press time and we will bring you those as soon as the information is released.
For more, see the Express on 3-5-21.