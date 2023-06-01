The North Country softball and girls tennis teams are slated to be in action on Friday, June 2 for a little Division I quarterfinal action.
The softball team is heading to St. Albans to play the undefeated, top-seeded, BFA Comets with a 4:30 start.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$52.00
|for 91 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Months
|$190.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 8 Weeks
|$32.00
|for 56 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 84 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$82.00
|for 168 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 52 Weeks
|$160.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Outside Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$100.00
|for 168 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com. To access the E-Edition, login to the webstore and click on E-Edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 2:12 am
The North Country softball and girls tennis teams are slated to be in action on Friday, June 2 for a little Division I quarterfinal action.
The softball team is heading to St. Albans to play the undefeated, top-seeded, BFA Comets with a 4:30 start.
The tennis team is heading south to face second-seeded Rutland with a 3:00 start time.
However, rain is predicted in both locations during the designated playing times. Rutland is supposed to get the worst of it, with a higher chance of postponement. We will keep you updated on the status of both games.
You can read a preview of both quarterfinal match-ups in the Express on 6-2-23.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.