NEWPORT–In sports, as in life, the phrase “This is not the start we were looking for” has been uttered many a time.
On Monday, that phrase could not have been more true when the North Country Falcons played host to the BHS/Winooski (BW) team on Monday afternoon.
North Country would find themselves down 3-1 after two innings, and then NC coach Travis Bingham had seen enough.
He made some needed adjustments to wake up his club, and they would respond, as they exploded for ten runs in the bottom of the third, then added eight more in the bottom of the fourth to pick up an 19-3 win to halt their three-game losing streak.
