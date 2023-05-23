AP

North Country pitcher Ally Lapierre (4) fires in a strike to her catcher Tyra Scelza during Monday's tilt against Burlington. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–In sports, as in life, the phrase “This is not the start we were looking for” has been uttered many a time.

On Monday, that phrase could not have been more true when the North Country Falcons played host to the BHS/Winooski (BW) team on Monday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you