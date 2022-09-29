NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons welcomed in the Montpelier Solons to Jose Batista Field on Wednesday afternoon for a battle of two undefeated Division II teams.
Right from the get-go, the Solons showed why they had been in the previous two D II state championship games, displaying a brand of soccer that would be tough for any team to compete with.
Their passing was crisp, their communication was loud, and there was a purpose to their game.
After a first half that ended on a high note for the Falcons, the second half would be just the opposite, as Montpelier was able to score four goals in twelve minutes to salt the game away and give the Falcons their first loss of the season by the score of 6-1.
