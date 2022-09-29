RL

NCU's Royce Lancaster battle for control of 50/50 ball with a member of the Solons. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons welcomed in the Montpelier Solons to Jose Batista Field on Wednesday afternoon for a battle of two undefeated Division II teams.

Right from the get-go, the Solons showed why they had been in the previous two D II state championship games, displaying a brand of soccer that would be tough for any team to compete with.

Tags

Recommended for you