NEWPORT–The North Country 18-U baseball team's season came to an end on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to St. Johnsbury in the Vermont State 18-U Semifinals by the score of 10-0. For more, see the Express on 7-31-23.
St. Johnsbury Tops North Country in 18-U Semis
- MIKE OLMSTEAD, Sports Editor
