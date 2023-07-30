18U

The North Country 18-U baseball team stands for the playing of the national anthem on Sunday afternoon. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–The North Country 18-U baseball team's season came to an end on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to St. Johnsbury in the Vermont State 18-U Semifinals by the score of 10-0. For more, see the Express on 7-31-23.

Tags

Recommended for you