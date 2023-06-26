BERLIN–The name Roger P. Stoddard is a familiar one around the sport shooting scene in Vermont and parts of New England.
Last year as a 16 year-old he took home the Vermont Handicap Championship, as well as the Maine State, Non-resident Handicap and High All Around Championships.
This year, the recent North Country graduate and 17 year-old Morgan native was back in action at the Vermont State Shooting Championships, held at the Montpelier Gun Club range, and again the young sharp shooter would impress.
Roger first captured the Vermont State Trapshooting Singles Championship on day one of the event, then followed it up the next day by winning the Vermont High All Around Championship.
