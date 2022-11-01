HB

Lake Region's Hannah Baderstcher (4) carries the ball down the sidelines in front of the Rangers fans that made the trek down to watch the game.

 Don R. Whipple

STOWE–The Lake Region Lady Rangers lost a hearbreaker to Stowe in the semifinals on Tuesday by the score of 2-1. We will have the full story in the Express on 11-3-22.

