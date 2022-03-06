BARRE–The third seeded Lake Region Lady Rangers and the top seeded Windsor Yellowjackets took to the court of the Barre Auditorium to decide who would be crowned the Division III high school girls basketball champions.
Lake Region, the defending champions, won the only meeting between the two teams this season, so they were looking to make it back-to-back-to-back titles for the school.
Unfortunately for the reigning champs Windsor had other ideas, and after trailing 18-13 at the break, the Yellowjackets surged out in front in the third quarter, and would hold on to grab the win and the title by the score of 37-30.
