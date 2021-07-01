CAyde

North Country’s Cayde Micknak goes up for a shot in between two members of the Rangers on Wednesday night. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

ORLEANS–The summer basketball/open gym season has begun at North Country and Lake Region.

On Wednesday evening members of the Falcons traveled down to take on the Rangers in a friendly pick up game.

For more, see the Express on 7-2-21.

