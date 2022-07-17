BSJM

Jonathan MacFarlane and Barry Sykes took home the title at the 2022 NCC Member/Guest Tournament. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

After seven years of competing, Barry Sykes and Jonathan MacFarlane won the 2022 Newport Country Club Member/Guest Tournament on Sunday evening.

We will have the full story, along with several photos in the Express on 7-19-22,

