EL SEGUNDO, CA–Regular readers of the Newport Daily Express sports pages are likely familiar with the names Vera and Margaret Rivard.
Collectively known as Team Rivard, the sisters, who hail from Springfield, NH and reside in Derby for the majority of their summers, are longtime participants in the swimming events hosted by Phil White’s Kingdom Games.
The girls’ latest challenge has taken them out west to California for the Catalina Channel swim, a daunting twenty mile swim in the Pacific Ocean that starts on Catalina Island and ends on the mainland of California.
For the full story, see the Express on 8-16-21