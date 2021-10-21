ORLEANS–The Lake Region Rangers welcomed in the Thetford Panthers to Ranger Country for their final home game of the regular season.
Wednesday was also Senior Day for the Rangers, and they honored their outgoing seniors, Grant LaClair, Carter Montgomery, Landyn Leach, Jordan Green, and Robbie Bowman before the game.
As for the game, things would not go in the Rangers’ favor, as Thetford would take a 1-0 lead into the break, and then add three more in the second half to grab a 4-0 win.
For more, see the Express on 10-22-21.