North Country's Grace Elwell (10) and Allison Lapierre (4) were tow of the three Falcons that competed in All-Star weekend in Castleton. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

A trio of North Country field hockey players, Grace Elwell, Allison Lapierre, and Amelia Larsen, were all selected to play in all-star games in Castleton last week. For the whole story, see the Express on 11-23-22.

