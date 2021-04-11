NEWPORT–The North Country basketball boys had a season for the ages.
They went undefeated throughout the regular season, and made their first appearance in championship game when they squared off against Montpelier for the Division II Title.
While the Falcons came a little short in their quest to become champions, they did have an outstanding season, and three of their players and head coach were recognized for their efforts by taking home some hardware.
Corbin Brueck, Austin Giroux, Cayde Micknak, and coach John Gunn were all recognized for their play or coaching throughout the 2021 campaign.
For more, see the Express on 4-12-21.