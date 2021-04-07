ORLEANS–The Lake Region Rangers wrapped up their perfect season with a win in the Division III Championship Game.
However, it was their play in the regular season that earned three of the players several honors both from the Capital League, as well as the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association (VBCA).
Seniors Tia Martinez and Robin Nelson, along with sophomore Sakoya Sweeney all were rewarded for their high level of play in 2021.
Coach Joe Houston was also honored by the Capital League as well.
For more, see the Express on 4-8-21..