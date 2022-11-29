NEWARK, NJ–Fans of professional wrestling have no doubt by now heard of the newest rival to the WWE, All Elite Wrestling, or AEW for short.
On Friday November 18th, and again on Saturday, November 19th, a familiar face (although on Saturday you wouldn’t have known it was him), was featured in two different segments for the promotion.
Hired as an Extra Talent Worker, Tyler Tinker, aka Tyler Payne, made an appearance on AEW’s Friday Night Rampage Show (10:00 p.m. on TNT), followed by a second appearance on Saturday’s Pay Per View (PPV) AEW Full Gear, which was a attended by close to 20,000 fans, nearly selling out the Prudential Center.
For the full story, see the Express on 11-30-22.