Tyler Tinker (right) appeared with three other fake Stings along with wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett at AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19th. (Photo Courtesy My World Podcast/Karen Jarrett)

NEWARK, NJ–Fans of professional wrestling have no doubt by now heard of the newest rival to the WWE, All Elite Wrestling, or AEW for short.

On Friday November 18th, and again on Saturday, November 19th, a familiar face (although on Saturday you wouldn’t have known it was him), was featured in two different segments for the promotion.

