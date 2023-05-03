EB

North Country junior Evan Ballinger picked up a new personal record in the shot put at the meet in Essex on Tuesday afternoon. (File Photo Mike Olmstead)

ESSEX–Five local athletic teams were scheduled to be in action on Tuesday afternoon, as both Lake Region and North Country varsity ball clubs had games on their schedules, as did the North Country track team.

Only the track team would end up competing, as predictions of inclement weather forced the postponement of the four ball games.

Tags

Recommended for you