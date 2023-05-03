ESSEX–Five local athletic teams were scheduled to be in action on Tuesday afternoon, as both Lake Region and North Country varsity ball clubs had games on their schedules, as did the North Country track team.
Only the track team would end up competing, as predictions of inclement weather forced the postponement of the four ball games.
Rescheduling track meets is one of the hardest things to do in high school sports because of all of the moving pieces that go into to putting the event on, so often times you will see track meets taking place when other games, such as tennis and baseball are rescheduled.
With that in mind, the track Falcons filled up the bus and headed west to compete at the first of two meets in Essex hosted by the Hornets this year.
As it says in the headline, the conditions were not great, and multiple events, including the boys high jump and javelin, would be canceled due to safety concerns.
Despite the obstacles in their way, the Falcons still went out and competed well, as the girls came away with a 4th place finish out of 8 teams and the boys placed 5th out of 9 teams.
