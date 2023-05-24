NCtrackSen

North Country seniors Charlie Schurman, Makenzie Parenteau, Callie Beloin, Ally Michael, Caden Colburn, Liam Beatty, and Connor Brown, plus the team’s two honorary seniors, Naiara Aragon and Judith Mompel-Serrano, pose for a picture prior to the start of Tuesday’s meet. (Photo By Pam Wade)

NEWPORT–You really could not ask for a better day for your final home meet of the year, as well as your Senior Day, which both took place for the North Country track and field team on Tuesday.

The Falcons recognized seniors Charlie Schurman, Makenzie Parenteau, Callie Beloin, Ally Michael, Caden Colburn, Liam Beatty, and Connor Brown, plus the team’s two honorary seniors, exchange students Naiara Aragon and Judith Mompel-Serrano, prior to the start of the meet.

