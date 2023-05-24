NEWPORT–You really could not ask for a better day for your final home meet of the year, as well as your Senior Day, which both took place for the North Country track and field team on Tuesday.
The Falcons recognized seniors Charlie Schurman, Makenzie Parenteau, Callie Beloin, Ally Michael, Caden Colburn, Liam Beatty, and Connor Brown, plus the team’s two honorary seniors, exchange students Naiara Aragon and Judith Mompel-Serrano, prior to the start of the meet.
With the number of meets left to qualify for the State Meet in June dwindling, Tuesday’s meet was an important one for all of the teams in attendance.
For the host Falcons, they would achieve several of their desired results, as they took home first place in both the boys and girls sides of the event.
Lake Region would place second on the girls side, while finishing third on the boys side, just three points behind second place BFA.
