Craftsbury Academy's Dalton Gravel competes in the discus during Tuesday's track and field meet hosted by North Country. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–The North Country track and field team hosted their second meet of the 2023 season, and with Stanstead College joining the host Falcons, Lake Region, Enosburg, Craftsbury Academy, Oxbow, and Lyndon Institute, it was once again an international affair.

The Falcons came out blazing in the sunny, but cool conditions, as they  took home first place on both the boys and girls sides.

