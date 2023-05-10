NEWPORT–The North Country track and field team hosted their second meet of the 2023 season, and with Stanstead College joining the host Falcons, Lake Region, Enosburg, Craftsbury Academy, Oxbow, and Lyndon Institute, it was once again an international affair.
The Falcons came out blazing in the sunny, but cool conditions, as they took home first place on both the boys and girls sides.
Lake Region and Craftsbury both had strong showings as well, as the Lady Rangers took second and the Ranger boys placed third.
Craftsbury’s boys placed second, while the girls were sixth.
Rounding out the scoring on the boys side were LI (3rd), Stanstead (4th), Oxbow (5th),and Enosburg (7th).
On the girls side Oxbow was 4th, Lyndon 5th, Enosburg 6th, and Stanstead 7th.
For the full story, see the Express on 5-11-23.