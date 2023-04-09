NEWPORT CITY - Trout season opened on Saturday with eager anglers heading to Orleans County's five major rivers for this annual rite. Snow and ice-covered river banks have created colder than normal water temperatures, which slow the fish migration to spawning beds. Not only will the trout be slow to enter the rivers, being cold blooded they will be slow to bite.
"Just like any other time of year, anglers fishing early in the spring should adjust their tactics based on conditions," state fisheries biologist Shawn Good said in a press release. "Trout will become more active with warmer water temperatures."
Noah Lafont wasn't deterred by the ice cold Willoughby River on Saturday. The river ran high and fast with icy patches and snow covered banks. Nonetheless, Lafont finds fishing relaxing.
