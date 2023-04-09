Noah Lafont - Fishing

Noah Lafont is fishing the Willoughby River off the River Road north of Orleans Village. (Photo by Ed Barber)

NEWPORT CITY - Trout season opened on Saturday with eager anglers heading to Orleans County's five major rivers for this annual rite. Snow and ice-covered river banks have created colder than normal water temperatures, which slow the fish migration to spawning beds. Not only will the trout be slow to enter the rivers, being cold blooded they will be slow to bite.

 

Tags

Recommended for you