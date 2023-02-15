On Tuesday night the Lake Region and North Country girls basketball teams both honored their outgoing seniors, as well as picked up important victories. North Country also recognized the seniors from their dance team. To read more, see the Express on 2-16-23.
Two Wins, Three Groups of Senors Recognized on Tuesday Night
- MIKE OLMSTEAD Sports Editor
