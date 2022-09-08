TT

Northeast Kingdom native Tyler Tinker has seen his professional wrestling career soar in recent months, and he makes his return to Newport this Saturday. (Photo Courtesy)

NEWPORT–Earlier this summer we caught up with Lake Region and NVU-Lyndon graduate Tyler Tinker, aka professional wrestler Tyler Payne.

When we last talked about him, we had updated what he had been up to since 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Tags

Recommended for you