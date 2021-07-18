U-16WCG

Back row left to right: Jason Kennedy coach, Star Poulin, Sabine Brueck, Madison Bowman, Natalie Holmes, Mya Auger, Emerson Gilson, Josie Fortin, Pete Kellaway, Reese Petite

Front Row left to right: Anya Kennedy, Lahna Descheneaux, Charli Kellaway, Reeve Applegate, Cameron Moore, Abby Bathalon Missing from the photo is Makenzie Parenteau. (Photo Courtesy)

ESSEX–It was quite the weekend for the U-16 Wildcat girls team when they competed at the Essex United Tournament.

The girls would go undefeated in tournament play to bring home the championship trophy.

For the full story, see the Express on 7-19-21.

Tags

Recommended for you