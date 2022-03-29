LYNDON CENTER–With the weather warming up and the snow melting away, it is a sure sign that the spring soccer season is about to get underway.
Formerly known as the Derby Wildcats, the Northeast FC Wildcats have teamed up with Northpoint Chrysler Dodge to help area soccer netminders improve their game when they host a goalie clinic next month.
The clinic will take place on Friday, April 8th from 7:30-9:00 PM and Saturday the 9th from 12:30-2:00 PM at the Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndon Center, and is free for those who attend.
The 13-up group will will go on Friday the 8th from 7:30-9:00 PM.
The 7-12 group will be on Saturday the 9th from 12:30-2:00 PM.
The clinic will feature goalie coach Nick Rowe from Hampton, NH coming to be the featured instructor.
If you are interested in having a goalie in your family participate in the event, please call 802-673-8815 before or on April 6th to register.
