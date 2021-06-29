TAMPA, Fla. - The 2021 Stanley Cup Final will feature the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the series will also showcase two former Catamounts in Canadiens Head Coach Dominique Ducharme ‘95 and Lightning forward Ross Colton ‘18. The series begins tonight at 8 p.m. on NBCSN and CBC.
On February 24 Ducharme a Joliette, Quebec native, was named the Interim Head Coach of the Canadiens becoming the first Catamount alumni in program history to lead the bench of an NHL club. Ducharme coached the final 36 games of the regular season for Montreal, finishing fourth overall in the North Division. The Canadiens eliminated Toronto, Winnipeg and Vegas to advance to the club’s first Stanley Cup Final since 1993.
Colton became the 18th player in program history to play in the NHL on February 24. He scored in the first period of his first contest against Carolina. In the regular season, he scored nine goals and added three assists in 30 games. During the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Colton has played in all 18 games for the Lightning. He has three goals and two assists for the defending champions.
At Vermont Ducharme was an ECAC All-Rookie Team selection in 1992. He is tied for ninth all-time in scoring in UVM history with 149 points from 1991-95. He sits fifth overall in career power play goals (27), sixth in game-winning goals (9), and seventh in assists (95).
As a Catamount Colton earned Hockey East Honorable Mention All-Star status in 2018 following his final season after posting career-highs in goals (16), power play goals (8), and shots on goal (140). His posted 50 career points in just 69 games at Vermont.
The last two former Catamounts to lift the Stanley Cup were St. Louis Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman ‘81 and Head Equipment Manager Joel Farnsworth ‘97 in 2019. The Blues defeated Kevan Miller ‘11 and the Boston Bruins in a seven-game series to claim their first Stanley Cup.