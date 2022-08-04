BURLINGTON, Vt. - In conjunction with Handy Toyota the Vermont men’s hockey program has created the first annual Vermont Hockey Summit. In an effort to continue to grow hockey education in the region, this will be a FREE summit for all who attend. We are making an effort to further support the lifeblood of youth hockey - the coaches. Each attendee will receive a complimentary lunch (generously provided by Handy Toyota), tickets to UVM Hockey games and drill pads.
The clinic will be seminar-style with guest speakers from across the coaching spectrum including,
Dominique Ducharme ‘95 - former Head Coach of the Montreal Canadiens
Amanda Pelkey ‘15 - Olympic Gold Medalist, Member of the Metropolitan Riveters
Chelsea Rapin ‘12 - Hockey East Official, Worked 2022 Olympics
Ashley Salerno ‘14 - Assistant Coach at Middlebury College
Cam Ellsworth - Head Coach at Norwich
Venla Hovi - Head Coach of the Metropolitan Riveters and Finnish Olympian
Aaron Bain - Rice Prep Head Coach
Drew Michals - Director of Hockey Operations at UVM, Elev802 Head Goalie Coach
Todd Woodcroft - Head Coach at Vermont
How to effectively plan practices
Strength/conditioning for youth hockey players
Position specific development plans
Teaching youth goaltenders
How to use video for youth hockey
There will be “breakout” sessions with speakers each having a table and attendees having the chance to share ideas. It is also our plan that attendees will be able to watch a UVM men’s hockey on-ice practice at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Participants will be invited to tour the brand-new men’s hockey locker room and theater as well.
The genesis of this coaching summit was to share ideas with all levels of female and male coaches since it is our goal to improve the hockey experience for all youth players. This summit is open to anyone who wants to improve their coaching knowledge and we encourage coaches from ALL skill levels to attend.
This summit will take place on the UVM campus and will be on Saturday, September 10 from 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.
-Level you are coaching (if you are coaching)
-Team you are coaching (if you are coaching)
The deadline to email Rally is Friday, August 19 at 4 p.m. Limited space will be available, so please register early.