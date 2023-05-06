NEWPORT–A four-run second inning would be more than enough scoring the for the Lyndon Institute Vikings on Saturday afternoon, as they would defeat the North Country Falcons 5-0 to sweep the season series between the two clubs. For more, see the Express on 5-8-23.
Vikings Sweep Season Series Against Falcons
- MIKE OLMSTEAD Sports Editor
