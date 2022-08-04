CASTLETON–The top high school football players in Vermont and New Hampshire have been at Castleton University all week getting ready for this weekend’s annual Shrine Maple Bowl Game.
The 69th edition of the game will kick-off at 12:00 on Saturday at Castleton’s David Wolk Stadium.
Along with the players, members of the coaching staff have been at the university all week as well, helping mold their teams into form to take on their rivals from across the state line.
One coach that is on Team Vermont’s staff is a familiar face to those that have attended North Country or have been to a Falcons’ football game.
North Country head coach Lonnie Wade is the team’s running backs coach, and he checked in with us earlier this week to talk about how it had been going working with some of the best players that Vermont has to offer.
For the full story, see the Express on 8-5-22.