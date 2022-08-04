LW

North Country head coach Lonnie Wade will be on the Vermont sideline on Saturday as part of the team’s coaching stuff. (File Photo Mike Olmstead)

CASTLETON–The top high school football players in Vermont and New Hampshire have been at Castleton University all week getting ready for this weekend’s annual Shrine Maple Bowl Game.

The 69th edition of the game will kick-off at 12:00 on Saturday at Castleton’s David Wolk Stadium.

Tags

Recommended for you