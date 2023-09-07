The North Country field hockey team’s game against Stowe scheduled for Thursday afternoon was postponed due to the high heat index, along with a chance of thunderstorms. On a related note, the Falcons’ game against MVU from 9/5/23 that was postponed has been rescheduled for Monday, September 25 at MVU at 4:00.
Weather Causes Postponements For Third Straight Day
- MIKE OLMSTEAD, Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Weather Causes Postponements For Third Straight Day
- Green Mountain Wrestling to Make Orleans County Fair Debut Saturday Night
- Heat Continues to Cause Postponements
- Bartlett’s Vision For NC Cross Country is Taking Shape
- Rivard Completes Swimming's Triple Crown With English Channel Swim
- Smaller Numbers For Lake Region XC in 2023
- Three Games Postponed Due to Heat Index Concerns
- Football Falcons Pick Up Emotional 34-22 Win Over BHS/SBHS
Popular Content
Articles
- Rivard Completes Swimming's Triple Crown With English Channel Swim
- Football Falcons Pick Up Emotional 34-22 Win Over BHS/SBHS
- Green Mountain Wrestling to Make Orleans County Fair Debut Saturday Night
- Three Games Postponed Due to Heat Index Concerns
- Falcon Boys Lose Gritty Opener to Essex 3-0
- Long-Term Recovery Coalition Focus On Networking
- Abenaki Tribe Holds Gathering in Eden
- Bartlett’s Vision For NC Cross Country is Taking Shape
- Smaller Numbers For Lake Region XC in 2023
- Heat Continues to Cause Postponements
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.