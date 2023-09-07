NCU Kayla Graves

North Country's Kayla Graves (6) charges down the field in the first, and so far only, game for the field hockey Falcons this season. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

The North Country field hockey team’s game against Stowe scheduled for Thursday afternoon was postponed due to the high heat index, along with a chance of thunderstorms. On a related note, the Falcons’ game against MVU from 9/5/23 that was postponed has been rescheduled for Monday, September 25 at MVU at 4:00.

