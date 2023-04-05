LYNDON CENTER–Instead of freezing cold temperatures and a hard sheet of ice full of hockey players, the Fenton Chester Arena was packed soccer players running around on a blanket of turf on the arena’s floor this past weekend, as the Northeast FC Wildcats took over the building for their inaugural indoor soccer jamboree.
Wildcat players from the U-10, U-12, and U-14 divisions, along with members of a U-14 girls team called the Caledonia Flood, competed for bragging rights in the indoor tournament.