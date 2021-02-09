The winners of the final Beat the Best were Carl Roberts and Duchess the Dog.
The total points were 40.
The winner of the Super Bowl prediction is Tony Wikar.
The correct answers for the prediction contest are as follows:
1. KC won the coin toss.
2. The first touchdown was a throwing one.
3. KC had hte first turnover.
4. KC kicked the first field goal.
5. The anthem lasted 2:23.31.
6. Blue was the color of the Gatorade shower.
7. Yes Tom Brady threw a first quarter touchdown.
8. None is the amount of rushing touchdowns that Patrick Mahomes had.
9. Tampa won 31-9.
10. The first advertisement was for the movie Old.