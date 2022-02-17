LYNDON CENTER–The Lyndon Institute Vikings welcomed in the Milton Yellowjackets for their final home game of the season.
Being the final home game, it was also Senior Night at the Fenton Chester Arena, and prior to the start of the game the team recognized their six out-going seniors, Dylan Miller, Aiden Hale, Sullivan Davis, Nick Matteis, Parker Whitcomb, and Ben Perkins.
As for the game itself, the Vikings played two solid periods of hockey, but in the third the Yellowjackets scored two quick early goals to take control of the game, eventually winning by a 5-0 margin.