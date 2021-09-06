MILTON–The North Country football Falcons kicked off their season on Friday night with trip over to the western pat of the state, as they squared off against the Milton Yellowjackets for the first game of the 2021 season.
It would be a slow start for the Falcons, as the host Yellowjackets scored 28 unanswered points in the first half, but the Falcons hung in there and didn’t quit.
They would find their game late in the second quarter, and would go on to out-play the Yellowjackets for the remainder of the contest, but the early damage was enough for Milton to hold on to a 34-23 lead.
