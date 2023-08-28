ORLEANS–Darcy LeBlanc is entering her third season as head coach of the Lake Region boys soccer Rangers.
As it is with most new coaches, LeBlanc’s first season was a “getting to know you” year, where both the players and the coach got acclimated to each other.
Last year there was more familiarity between the LeBlanc and her players, and you could see her vision for the program starting to take shape, as they went 5-10 including playoffs.
This year the team is looking to take the next step, break free of a streak of sub-.500 records, and put more marks in the win column than in the loss column.
LeBlanc sat down with the Express over lunch on Friday to talk about the 2023 Rangers, how they are going to take that next step in their development, and a little bit more.
